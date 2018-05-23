Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for its Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank's EPS to be near $1.16 on sales of $6.86 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 99 cents. Revenue was $6.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 17.17 percent. Sales would be have grown 9.41 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.08 1.06 0.91 EPS Actual 1.22 1.06 1.19 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Toronto-Dominion Bank's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.td.com/investor-relations/ir-homepage/financial-reports/quarterly-results/qr-2018.jsp