On Thursday, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Sanderson Farms analysts model for earnings of $2.20 per share on sales of $841.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sanderson Farms reported EPS of $2.94 on revenue of $802 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.17 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 4.95 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.2 3.5 4.49 2.69 EPS Actual 0.6 3.2 5.09 2.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Sanderson Farms. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sanderson Farms' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://sandersonfarms.com/