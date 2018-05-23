Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Medtronic's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Medtronic earnings of $1.39 per share. Revenue will likely be around $8 billion, according to estimates.

In the same quarter last year, Medtronic announced EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $7.9 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 4.51 percent. Revenue would be have grown 1.06 percent from the same quarter last year. Medtronic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.94 1.08 1.31 EPS Actual 1.17 1.07 1.12 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Medtronic stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Medtronic's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=76126&p=irol-IRHome&intcmp=nasdaq_top_nav_investors