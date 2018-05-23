Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hormel Foods analysts model for earnings of 45 cents per share on sales of $2.39 billion.

Hormel Foods reported a profit of 39 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.18 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 15.38 percent. Revenue would be up 9.28 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.4 0.37 0.4 EPS Actual 0.44 0.41 0.34 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hormel Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hormel Foods' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1627990/E1C20D100245D9C37E7A592F605118FD