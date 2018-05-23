On Thursday, Brady (NYSE: BRC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 49 cents and sales around $291.47 million.

Brady EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 43 cents Revenue was $275.9 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.95 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 5.63 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.47 0.43 EPS Actual 0.48 0.49 0.48 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Brady stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Brady's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=81036&p=irol-IRHome