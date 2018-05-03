Market Overview

Alibaba Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 03, 2018 2:15pm   Comments
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) announces its next round of earnings Friday morning. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Alibaba's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Alibaba earnings of 88 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $9.27 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Alibaba reported EPS of 63 cents on revenue of $5.6 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results, earnings would be up 39.68 percent. Revenue would be up 65.39 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.61 1.05 0.92 0.68
EPS Actual 1.63 1.29 1.17 0.63

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Alibaba are up 53.65 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alibaba stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alibaba's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/newsevents

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

