On Thursday, Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Sally Beauty Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sally Beauty EPS is expected to be around 56 cents per share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $975.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of 44 cents on revenue of $966.4 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 27.27 percent. Revenue would be up 0.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.48 0.49 0.42 EPS Actual 0.44 0.48 0.52 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sally Beauty Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sally Beauty's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar