Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Royal Gold's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Royal Gold modeled for quarterly EPS of 43 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, Royal Gold reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $106.9 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 19.44 percent. Revenue would be down 2.25 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.39 0.37 0.38 EPS Actual 0.41 0.44 0.31 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Royal Gold stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Royal Gold is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/rgld180503.html