On Thursday, MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MSG Networks reporting earnings of 63 cents per share on sales of $188.3 million.

MSG Networks EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 58 cents. Sales were $183.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, EPS would be up 8.62 percent. Sales would be up 2.76 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.53 0.51 0.6 EPS Actual 0.65 0.54 0.52 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MSG Networks have declined 17.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate MSG Networks stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The MSG Networks conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.