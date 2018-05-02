On Thursday, Berry Plastics Group (NYSE: BERY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Berry Plastics Group is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Berry Plastics Group earnings of 87 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.9 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Berry Plastics Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Sales were $1.8 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 10.13 percent. Revenue would be up 9.08 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.84 0.66 EPS Actual 0.67 0.87 0.93 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Berry Plastics Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Berry Plastics Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.berryglobal.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=192781&p=irol-irhome