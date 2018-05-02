Don't be caught off-guard: Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Abiomed EPS is expected to be around 64 cents per share. Sales will likely be near $164.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Abiomed posted a profit of 40 cents on sales of $124.6 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 60 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 31.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Abiomed's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.38 0.42 0.35 EPS Actual 0.7 0.44 0.45 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 132.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Abiomed stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.