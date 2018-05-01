Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Lumentum reporting earnings of 71 cents per share on sales of $292.8 million.

Lumentum reported a profit of 49 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $255.8 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 44.90 percent. Sales would be have grown 14.49 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.53 0.49 EPS Actual 1.67 0.43 0.39 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Lumentum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lumentum's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.