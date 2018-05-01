Market Overview

Apple Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 01, 2018 7:26am   Comments
On Tuesday, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Apple EPS is expected to be around $2.70, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $61.1 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Apple reported EPS of $2.10 on revenue of $52.8 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 28.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 15.68 percent from the same quarter last year. Apple's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 3.77 1.87 1.57 2.02
EPS Actual 3.89 1.97 1.67 2.1

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Apple are up 15.04 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Apple stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Apple's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

