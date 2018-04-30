Don't be caught off-guard: Regis (NYSE: RGS) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Regis management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 2 cents on revenue of $303.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, Regis reported a loss per share of 18 cents on revenue of $412.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 88.89 percent. Sales would be down 26.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 EPS Actual 0.06 0.1 0.2 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Regis stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Regis' conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.regiscorp.com/