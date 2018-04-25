MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MarineMax's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect MarineMax's EPS to be near 16 cents per share on sales of $260.4 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 45.45 percent. Sales would be up 6.3 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the MarineMax's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.13 0.68 0.17 EPS Actual 0.23 0.22 0.57 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with MarineMax. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MarineMax's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.marinemax.com/