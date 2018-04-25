On Thursday, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Helmerich & Payne is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Helmerich & Payne's loss per share to be near 6 cents on sales of $562.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, Helmerich & Payne reported an EPS loss of 47 cents on revenue of $405.2 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 87.23 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 38.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. Helmerich & Payne's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.19 -0.3 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.14 -0.25 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Helmerich & Payne stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Helmerich & Payne's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.