Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Carpenter Technology's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Carpenter Technology's earnings to be at 58 cents per share on sales of $519 million.

In the same quarter last year, Carpenter Technology posted EPS of 44 cents on sales of $473.6 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 31.82 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.59 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.45 0.48 0.33 EPS Actual 0.55 0.49 0.58 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Carpenter Technology stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Carpenter Technology's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.cartech.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=64522&p=irol-presentations