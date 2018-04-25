Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Clearfield's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Clearfield modeled for quarterly EPS of 1 cent per share on revenue of $17.6 million.

In the same quarter last year, Clearfield posted a profit of 7 cents on sales of $17 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 85.71 percent. Revenue would be down 0.01 percent on a year-over-year basis. Clearfield's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.1 EPS Actual 0.07 0.09 0.06 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Clearfield have declined 17.08 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Clearfield stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Clearfield's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.