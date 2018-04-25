Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cabot Microelectronics will report earnings of $1.06 on revenue of $140.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cabot Microelectronics reported EPS of 76 cents on revenue of $119 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 39.47 percent. Revenue would be have grown 17.72 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.86 0.85 0.67 EPS Actual 1.19 1.07 0.81 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cabot Microelectronics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cabot Microelectronics' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.