On Thursday, Avnet (NYSE: AVT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Avnet is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 96 cents per share and sales around $4.8 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Avnet announced EPS of 88 cents on revenue of $4 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.09 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.28 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Avnet's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.71 0.77 0.86 EPS Actual 0.78 0.76 0.84 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Avnet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Avnet's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.ir.avnet.com/press-releases