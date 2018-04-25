Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals's EPS to be near $1.69 on sales of $2.2 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Air Products & Chemicals announced EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $1.9 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.18 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Air Products & Chemicals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.68 1.59 1.38 EPS Actual 1.79 1.76 1.65 1.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Air Products & Chemicals stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Air Products & Chemicals' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.airproducts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92444&p=quarterlyearnings