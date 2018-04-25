Earnings Outlook For Applied Industrial

Applied Industrial earnings are just around the corner!

Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Applied Industrial's earnings to be at 92 cents per share on sales of $817.4 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.67 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 20.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.77 0.78 0.63 EPS Actual 0.77 0.86 0.78 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Applied Industrial are up 12.13 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Applied Industrial stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Applied Industrial's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.applied.com/