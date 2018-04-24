Mercury Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook
On Tuesday, Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Mercury Systems EPS will likely be near 35 cents per share while revenue will be around $123.96 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Mercury Systems reported EPS of 29 cents on revenue of $107.31 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.69 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 15.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Mercury Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.3
|0.26
|0.28
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.37
|0.32
|0.29
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Mercury Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Mercury Systems's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.mrcy.com/investor
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.