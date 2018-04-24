On Tuesday, Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Mercury Systems EPS will likely be near 35 cents per share while revenue will be around $123.96 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Mercury Systems reported EPS of 29 cents on revenue of $107.31 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.69 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 15.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Mercury Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.26 0.28 0.16 EPS Actual 0.28 0.37 0.32 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Mercury Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Mercury Systems's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.mrcy.com/investor