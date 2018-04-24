On Tuesday, K12 (NYSE: LRN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for K12 is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on K12 management projections, analysts predict EPS of 34 cents per share on revenue of $227.29 million.

In the same quarter last year, K12 posted EPS of 42 cents on sales of $222.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 19.05 percent. Sales would be have grown 2.14 percent from the same quarter last year. K12's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.36 0.05 0.25 EPS Actual 0.33 -0.21 -0.01 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on K12 stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. K12's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=129020