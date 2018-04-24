Dolby Laboratories Q2 Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Dolby Laboratories management projections, analysts predict EPS of 64 cents per share on revenue of $300.37 million.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 1.59 percent. Sales would be have grown 12.3 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.26
|0.65
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.45
|0.86
|0.63
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Dolby Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Dolby Laboratories is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/erkn7b5i
