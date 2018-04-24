Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Cree earnings of 1 cent per share. Revenue will likely be around $354 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Cree announced EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $341.5 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 90.91 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 3.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 0.04 0.04 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cree are up 63.75 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Cree stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cree's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.