On Tuesday, Netlist (NASDAQ: NLST) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Netlist reporting a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $9.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Netlist posted an EPS loss of 6 cents on sales of $5.5 million. Sales would be up 78.76 percent on a year-over-year basis. Netlist's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 -0.05 -0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Netlist stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Netlist's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/nlst180327.html