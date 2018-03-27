Lululemon Athletica Q4 Earnings Preview
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Lululemon's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Lululemon EPS is expected to be around $1.27, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $911.6 million.
In the same quarter last year, Lululemon posted EPS of $1 on sales of $789.9 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 27.00 percent. Revenue would be up 15.41 percent from the same quarter last year.
Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|Q1 2017
|Q4 2016
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.35
|0.28
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.39
|0.32
|1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lululemon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Lululemon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.
