At Home Group Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, At Home Group Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: HOME) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering At Home modeled for quarterly EPS of 35 cents per share on revenue of $286.3 million.
At Home EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 28 cents and sales were $234 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 22.12 percent from the same quarter last year.
Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.17
|0.19
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.18
|0.19
|0.28
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on At Home stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
At Home's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.athome.com/events-and-presentations/2018
