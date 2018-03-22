Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.25 and sales around $1.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Cintas announced EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $1.28 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.74 percent. Revenue would be up 22.56 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.3 1.07 1.07 EPS Actual 1.31 1.48 1.23 1.08

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 40 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cintas stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cintas's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cintas.com/investors/