On Monday, HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

HealthEquity EPS will likely be near 9 cents per share while revenue will be around $58.2 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, HealthEquity reported earnings per share of 7 cents on sales of $46.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 28.57 percent. Sales would be up 24.32 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.05 EPS Actual 0.17 0.21 0.19 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of HealthEquity are up 30.33 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate HealthEquity stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The HealthEquity's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a98nrkpq