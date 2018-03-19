Market Overview

A Preview Of Atento Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2018 7:31am   Comments
Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE: ATTO) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares EPS will likely be near 24 cents per share while revenue will be around $486.1 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Atento posted EPS of 19 cents on sales of $442 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 26.32 percent. Sales would be up 9.99 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Atento's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.12 0.18 0.18
EPS Actual 0.24 0.13 0.17 0.19

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Atento stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

