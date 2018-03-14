Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Workhorse Group management projections, analysts predict EPS loss of 33 cents on revenue of $5.5 million.

Workhorse Group EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 28 cents. Revenue was $3 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.86 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 82.03 percent from the year-ago period.

Workhorse Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.23 -0.27 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.26 -0.24 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Workhorse Group stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.