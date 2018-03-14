Don't be caught off-guard: NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting NantHealth's loss per share to be near 14 cents on sales of $23.28 million.

NantHealth reported a per-share loss of 18 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $24 million. Sales would be down 3.33 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.15 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.18 -0.24 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of NantHealth have declined 11.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on NantHealth stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The NantHealth's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.