On Wednesday, Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Kingstone Companies EPS is expected to be around 35 cents per share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $24.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Kingstone Companies posted EPS of 26 cents on sales of $20.2 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 34.62 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 22.06 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.27 0.13 0.26 EPS Actual 0.38 0.22 0.15 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kingstone Companies stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.