Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSH) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Papa Murphy's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Papa Murphy's will report earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $30.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Papa Murphy's reported earnings per share of 9 cents on sales of $35.48 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.22 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 14.47 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.07 -0.07 0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Papa Murphy's are up 29.75 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Papa Murphy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Papa Murphy's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.papamurphys.com/error?EVENT_ID=326495716990&Host=www.papamurphys.com