Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Intrexon reporting a quarterly loss of 32 cents per share on sales of $48.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Intrexon reported an earnings loss of 37 cents per share on revenue of $46 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 13.51 percent. Revenue would be up 4.69 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the Intrexon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.22 -0.24 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.16 -0.26 -0.37

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Intrexon have declined 43.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Intrexon stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intrexon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.