Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Nektar Therapeutics' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Nektar Therapeutics management projections, analysts predict an earnings loss of 34 cents per share on revenue of $38.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nektar Therapeutics posted an EPS loss of 28 cents on sales of $37.45 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, sales would be up 3.65 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.36 -0.41 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.37 -0.39 -0.42 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 557.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Nektar Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nektar Therapeutics' Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.