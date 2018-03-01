Market Overview

Nektar Therapeutics Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 01, 2018 11:26am   Comments
Related NKTR
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Here's Why Nektar Stock Skyrocketed Almost 500% In A Year
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Nektar Therapeutics' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Nektar Therapeutics management projections, analysts predict an earnings loss of 34 cents per share on revenue of $38.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nektar Therapeutics posted an EPS loss of 28 cents on sales of $37.45 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, sales would be up 3.65 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016
EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.36 -0.41 -0.26
EPS Actual 0.37 -0.39 -0.42 -0.28

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 557.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Nektar Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nektar Therapeutics' Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

