On Thursday, Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Casella Waste Systems earnings will be near 12 cents per share on sales of $145.3 million, according to analysts.

Casella Waste Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 5 cents per share. Sales were $143.79 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 140 percent. Sales would be up 1.05 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.23 -0.09 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.3 0.25 0.01 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 122.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Casella Waste Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Casella Waste Systems' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.