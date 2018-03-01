Global Brass & Copper (NYSE: BRSS) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Global Brass & Copper analysts model for earnings of 46 cents per share on sales of $411.33 million.

In the same quarter last year, Global Brass & Copper reported EPS of 46 cents per share on revenue of $322.6 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, revenue would be up 27.5 percent from the same quarter last year.

Global Brass & Copper's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.62 0.39 EPS Actual 0.64 0.82 0.71 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Global Brass & Copper stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.