On Wednesday, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Monster Beverage's EPS to be near 37 cents per share on sales of $842.1 million.

Monster Beverage EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 35 cents per share and sales were $753.76 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.72 percent from the same quarter last year.

The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.4 0.32 0.3 EPS Actual 0.4 0.39 0.33 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Monster Beverage stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Monster Beverage's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qjckpev9