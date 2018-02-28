La Quinta Holdings (NYSE: LQ) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting La Quinta Holdings's loss per share to be at a loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $221 million.

La Quinta Holdings posted a breakeven quarter on revenue of $222.61 million in the same quarter last year. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 200 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 0.69 percent from the same quarter last year.

La Quinta Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.06 0.03 EPS Actual 0.14 0.17 0.04 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on La Quinta Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

La Quinta's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.lq.com/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-eventDetails&c=89577&eventID=5268773