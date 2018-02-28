On Wednesday, The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an earnings loss of 1 cent per share and sales around $85.68 million.

Habit Restaurants reported a per-share profit of 7 cents per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $73.85 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 114.29 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 16.02 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.06 0.08 0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 0.06 0.09 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Habit Restaurants have declined 32.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Habit Restaurants stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Habit Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u59wwpaf