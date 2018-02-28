Don't be caught off-guard: 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect 3D Systems's EPS to be near 1 cent per share on sales of $162.48 million.

3D Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 15 cents per share. Sales were $165.93 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 93.33 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.08 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.13 EPS Actual -0.09 0.08 0.06 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on 3D Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 3D Systems' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.