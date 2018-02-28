Market Overview

Salesforce Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 28, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Salesforce analysts model for earnings of 33 cents per share on sales of $2.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Salesforce posted EPS of 28 cents per share on sales of $2.29 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 17.86 percent. Sales would be up 22.49 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.32 0.26 0.25
EPS Actual 0.39 0.33 0.28 0.28

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Salesforce stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Salesforce's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

