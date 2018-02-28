On Wednesday, Box (NYSE: BOX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Box is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Box's earnings is expected to be around a loss of 8 cents per share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $136.77 million.

In the same quarter last year, Box reported an earnings loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $109.9 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 24.42 percent from the same quarter last year.

Box's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.14 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.11 -0.13 -0.1



Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Box's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.