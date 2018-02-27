Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Weight Watchers Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 27, 2018 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Related WTW
Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2018
B Riley Is Bullish On Weight Watchers Ahead Of Q4 Report
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Weight Watchers reporting earnings of 31 cents per share on sales of $307.57 million.

In the same quarter last year, Weight Watchers announced EPS of 18 cents per share on revenue of $267.4 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 72.22 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 15.02 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016
EPS Estimate   0.51 -0.04 0.18
EPS Actual 0.62 0.67 -0.01 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 497.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Weight Watchers. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Weight Watchers' conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (WTW)

Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2018
B Riley Is Bullish On Weight Watchers Ahead Of Q4 Report
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Weight Watchers Drops After Oprah Says She Isn't Interested In Running For President
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WTW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.