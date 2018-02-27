Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Weight Watchers reporting earnings of 31 cents per share on sales of $307.57 million.

In the same quarter last year, Weight Watchers announced EPS of 18 cents per share on revenue of $267.4 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 72.22 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 15.02 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.51 -0.04 0.18 EPS Actual 0.62 0.67 -0.01 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 497.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Weight Watchers. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Weight Watchers' conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.