Don't be caught off-guard: Workday (NYSE: WDAY) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Workday earnings will be near 20 cents per share on sales of $573.48 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Workday reported a loss per share of 7 cents per share on sales of $436.67 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 185.71 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 31.33 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.17 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.24 0.24 0.29 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Workday stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Workday's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.