Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN), which will be renamed Booking Holdings, releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Priceline analysts model for earnings of $14.10 on sales of $2.7 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Priceline reported earnings per share of $14.21 on sales of $2.34 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 0.77 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 14.99 percent on a year-over-year basis.

In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 34.22 14.18 8.87 13.11 EPS Actual 35.22 15.14 9.88 14.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Priceline are up 16.48 percent.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Priceline stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Priceline's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.