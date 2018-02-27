Market Overview

Albemarle Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 27, 2018 10:39am   Comments
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Albemarle management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $795.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Albemarle posted a profit of 78 cents per share on sales of $696.65 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 55.13 percent. Sales would be have grown 14.19 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016
EPS Estimate 1.07 1.11 0.97 0.72
EPS Actual 1.08 1.13 1.05 0.78

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Albemarle stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

